CPECC Wins $386m Contract at Rumaila

2022/10/20 | 19:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp (CPECC) has reportedly signed a contract for the design, procurement, construction and testing of new crude oil processing facilities at Iraq's giant Rumaila oilfield.According to a report from the China International Contractors Association, the facility in Mishrif Qurainat (MQ) is the first new crude oil […]

