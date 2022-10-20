2022/10/20 | 19:20 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp (CPECC) has reportedly signed a contract for the design, procurement, construction and testing of new crude oil processing facilities at Iraq's giant Rumaila oilfield.
According to a report from the China International Contractors Association, the facility in Mishrif Qurainat (MQ) is the first new crude oil […]
China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp (CPECC) has reportedly signed a contract for the design, procurement, construction and testing of new crude oil processing facilities at Iraq's giant Rumaila oilfield.
According to a report from the China International Contractors Association, the facility in Mishrif Qurainat (MQ) is the first new crude oil […]
read more CPECC Wins $386m Contract at Rumaila first appeared on Iraq Business News.