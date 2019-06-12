عربي | كوردى


Hong Kong police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at protesters

2019/06/12 | 16:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at

protesters who had massed outside government headquarters Wednesday in

opposition to a proposed extradition bill that has become a lightning rod for

concerns over greater Chinese control and erosion of civil liberties in the

territory.The afternoon violence marked a major escalation in the

semi-autonomous Chinese city’s biggest political crisis in years. It came after

protesters earlier in the day forced the delay of a legislative debate over the

bill, which would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be sent for trial in

mainland China.The overwhelmingly young crowd had overflowed onto a major

downtown road as they overturned barriers and tussled with police outside the

government building. But when some appeared to have breached the police cordon

around the building, the police launched their response, which also included

firing pepper spray and water hoses.Earlier, a curt government statement said the legislative

session scheduled to begin at 11 am would be “changed to a later time.”

Officials gave no indication of when that would be and Hong Kong leader Carrie

Lam canceled a scheduled news briefing.The delay appeared to have been at least a temporary victory

for the bill’s opponents, whose protests are the largest since pro-democracy

demonstrations closed down parts of the Asian financial center for more than

three months in 2014. Some businesses closed for the day, and labor strikes and

class boycotts were called.The protests are a challenge to China’s ruling Communist

Party and President Xi Jinping, who has in the past said he would not tolerate

Hong Kong being used as a base to challenge the party’s authority. But they are

also giving vent to young Hong Kongers alienated by a political process

dominated by the territory’s economic elite.At a brief news conference held as the chaos swirled just

outside, Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung called the demonstration a

riot. That could mean long jail terms for anyone arrested, adding to concerns

that Hong Kong’s government is using public disturbance laws to intimidate

political protesters.“We condemn such irresponsible behavior,” Lo said. “There’s

no need to hurt innocent people to express your opinions,” he said, adding that

people should not “do anything they will regret for the rest of their lives.”Protesters were seen throwing rocks, bottles, metal

barricades and other projectiles at police.Police spokesman Gong Weng Chun defended the decision to use

tear gas and other non-lethal weapons, saying officers wouldn’t have had to do

so if they weren’t facing a serious threat that could seriously injure or even

kill them.The state of the legislative process remained unclear

following the violence, which had largely ended by about 5 pm after police

herded demonstrators across a pedestrian bridge. Traffic in one of the busiest

parts of the city remained blocked, however, and several hundred protesters

seemed in no hurry to leave.Earlier in the day, protesters said they hoped the blockade

would persuade Lam’s administration to shelve the proposed amendments.“We want the government to just set the legislation aside

and not bring it back,” said a protester who gave only his first name, Marco,

to avoid possible repercussions from authorities.Another protester, who gave her name only as King, also out

of fear of repercussions, said the protest was a watershed moment for Hong

Kong’s young generation.“We have to stand up for our rights or they will be taken

away,” she said.Dressed in black T-shirts and jeans, many protesters

appeared undaunted by demands to disperse from police. The demonstrators also

appeared mindful of Beijing’s growing use of electronic surveillance such as

facial recognition technology to build dossiers on those it considers

politically unreliable, with many donning surgical masks to hide their

features, as well as to safeguard against tear gas.Such protests are never tolerated in mainland China, and

Hong Kong residents can face travel bans and other repercussions if they cross

the border.“Most of these protesters don’t expect the government to

compromise. They just want to express their own opinions,” said Joseph Cheng, a

long-time observer of Chinese and Hong Kong politics now retired from the City

University of Hong Kong.“The anger is still there and the anger will burst again at

the next opportunity,” Cheng said.Under its “one country, two systems” framework, Hong Kong

was supposed to be guaranteed the right to retain its own social, legal and

political systems for 50 years following its handover from British rule in

1997. However, China’s ruling Communist Party has been seen as increasingly

reneging on that agreement by forcing through unpopular legal changes.The government pushed ahead with plans to present the

amendments to the legislature on Wednesday despite a weekend protest by

hundreds of thousands of people that was the territory’s largest political

demonstration in more than a decade.Lam has consistently defended the legislation as necessary

to close legal loopholes with other countries and territories. A vote is

scheduled on June 20.At regular briefing Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry

repeated its support for the bill. Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also denied

Beijing has been interfering in the city’s affairs in a way that violates

agreements made when Hong Kong was handed back to China.“Hong Kong people’s rights and freedoms have been fully

guaranteed in accordance with law,” he said.Protests against criminal extradition to mainland ChinaThe protests are widely seen as reflecting growing

apprehension about relations with the Communist Party-ruled mainland, where Xi

has said he has zero tolerance for those demanding greater self-rule for Hong

Kong.Critics believe the extradition legislation would put Hong

Kong residents at risk of being entrapped in China’s judicial system, in which

opponents of Communist Party rule have been charged with economic crimes or

ill-defined national security offenses, and would not be guaranteed free

trials.Lam said the government has considered concerns from the

private sector and altered the bill to improve human rights safeguards. She

said without the changes, Hong Kong would risk becoming a haven for fugitives.

She emphasized that extradition cases would be decided by Hong Kong courts.Opponents of the proposed extradition amendments say the

changes would significantly compromise Hong Kong’s legal independence, long

viewed as one of the crucial differences between the territory and mainland

China.Hong Kong currently limits extraditions to jurisdictions

with which it has existing agreements and to others on an individual basis.

China has been excluded from those agreements because of concerns over its

judicial independence and human rights record.



