Hong Kong police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at protesters

2019/06/12 | 16:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at
protesters who had massed outside government headquarters Wednesday in
opposition to a proposed extradition bill that has become a lightning rod for
concerns over greater Chinese control and erosion of civil liberties in the
territory.The afternoon violence marked a major escalation in the
semi-autonomous Chinese city’s biggest political crisis in years. It came after
protesters earlier in the day forced the delay of a legislative debate over the
bill, which would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be sent for trial in
mainland China.The overwhelmingly young crowd had overflowed onto a major
downtown road as they overturned barriers and tussled with police outside the
government building. But when some appeared to have breached the police cordon
around the building, the police launched their response, which also included
firing pepper spray and water hoses.Earlier, a curt government statement said the legislative
session scheduled to begin at 11 am would be “changed to a later time.”
Officials gave no indication of when that would be and Hong Kong leader Carrie
Lam canceled a scheduled news briefing.The delay appeared to have been at least a temporary victory
for the bill’s opponents, whose protests are the largest since pro-democracy
demonstrations closed down parts of the Asian financial center for more than
three months in 2014. Some businesses closed for the day, and labor strikes and
class boycotts were called.The protests are a challenge to China’s ruling Communist
Party and President Xi Jinping, who has in the past said he would not tolerate
Hong Kong being used as a base to challenge the party’s authority. But they are
also giving vent to young Hong Kongers alienated by a political process
dominated by the territory’s economic elite.At a brief news conference held as the chaos swirled just
outside, Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung called the demonstration a
riot. That could mean long jail terms for anyone arrested, adding to concerns
that Hong Kong’s government is using public disturbance laws to intimidate
political protesters.“We condemn such irresponsible behavior,” Lo said. “There’s
no need to hurt innocent people to express your opinions,” he said, adding that
people should not “do anything they will regret for the rest of their lives.”Protesters were seen throwing rocks, bottles, metal
barricades and other projectiles at police.Police spokesman Gong Weng Chun defended the decision to use
tear gas and other non-lethal weapons, saying officers wouldn’t have had to do
so if they weren’t facing a serious threat that could seriously injure or even
kill them.The state of the legislative process remained unclear
following the violence, which had largely ended by about 5 pm after police
herded demonstrators across a pedestrian bridge. Traffic in one of the busiest
parts of the city remained blocked, however, and several hundred protesters
seemed in no hurry to leave.Earlier in the day, protesters said they hoped the blockade
would persuade Lam’s administration to shelve the proposed amendments.“We want the government to just set the legislation aside
and not bring it back,” said a protester who gave only his first name, Marco,
to avoid possible repercussions from authorities.Another protester, who gave her name only as King, also out
of fear of repercussions, said the protest was a watershed moment for Hong
Kong’s young generation.“We have to stand up for our rights or they will be taken
away,” she said.Dressed in black T-shirts and jeans, many protesters
appeared undaunted by demands to disperse from police. The demonstrators also
appeared mindful of Beijing’s growing use of electronic surveillance such as
facial recognition technology to build dossiers on those it considers
politically unreliable, with many donning surgical masks to hide their
features, as well as to safeguard against tear gas.Such protests are never tolerated in mainland China, and
Hong Kong residents can face travel bans and other repercussions if they cross
the border.“Most of these protesters don’t expect the government to
compromise. They just want to express their own opinions,” said Joseph Cheng, a
long-time observer of Chinese and Hong Kong politics now retired from the City
University of Hong Kong.“The anger is still there and the anger will burst again at
the next opportunity,” Cheng said.Under its “one country, two systems” framework, Hong Kong
was supposed to be guaranteed the right to retain its own social, legal and
political systems for 50 years following its handover from British rule in
1997. However, China’s ruling Communist Party has been seen as increasingly
reneging on that agreement by forcing through unpopular legal changes.The government pushed ahead with plans to present the
amendments to the legislature on Wednesday despite a weekend protest by
hundreds of thousands of people that was the territory’s largest political
demonstration in more than a decade.Lam has consistently defended the legislation as necessary
to close legal loopholes with other countries and territories. A vote is
scheduled on June 20.At regular briefing Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry
repeated its support for the bill. Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also denied
Beijing has been interfering in the city’s affairs in a way that violates
agreements made when Hong Kong was handed back to China.“Hong Kong people’s rights and freedoms have been fully
guaranteed in accordance with law,” he said.Protests against criminal extradition to mainland ChinaThe protests are widely seen as reflecting growing
apprehension about relations with the Communist Party-ruled mainland, where Xi
has said he has zero tolerance for those demanding greater self-rule for Hong
Kong.Critics believe the extradition legislation would put Hong
Kong residents at risk of being entrapped in China’s judicial system, in which
opponents of Communist Party rule have been charged with economic crimes or
ill-defined national security offenses, and would not be guaranteed free
trials.Lam said the government has considered concerns from the
private sector and altered the bill to improve human rights safeguards. She
said without the changes, Hong Kong would risk becoming a haven for fugitives.
She emphasized that extradition cases would be decided by Hong Kong courts.Opponents of the proposed extradition amendments say the
changes would significantly compromise Hong Kong’s legal independence, long
viewed as one of the crucial differences between the territory and mainland
China.Hong Kong currently limits extraditions to jurisdictions
with which it has existing agreements and to others on an individual basis.
China has been excluded from those agreements because of concerns over its
judicial independence and human rights record.
