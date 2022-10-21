Scoring Iraq's New Govt: Metrics for Preserving U.S. Interests

2022/10/21 | 07:34 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Michael Knights for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Scoring Iraq's New Government: Metrics for Preserving U.S.



Interests

The protracted post-election process has been a step backward for Iraqi democracy, so Washington will need to closely monitor the new leadership's actions and hold Baghdad to measurable benchmarks.

Click here to read the full report.