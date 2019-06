Sick Gaza child caught in Israeli permit system dies alone

2019/06/12 | 17:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- When Palestinian preschooler Aisha a-Lulu came out of brainsurgery in a strange Jerusalem hospital room, she called out for her mother andfather. She repeated the cry over and over, but her parents never came.Instead of a family member, Israeli authorities had approveda stranger to escort Aisha from the blockaded Gaza Strip to the east Jerusalemhospital. As her condition deteriorated, the child was returned to Gazaunconscious. One week later, she was dead.A photo of Aisha smiling softly in her hospital bed, browncurls swaddled in bandages, drew an outpouring on social media. The wrenchingdetails of her last days have shined a light on Israel’s vastly complex and stringentsystem for issuing Gaza exit permits.It is a bureaucracy that has Israeli and Palestinianauthorities blaming each other for its shortfalls, while inflicting a heavytoll on Gaza’s sick children and their parents.“The most difficult thing is to leave your child in theunknown,” said Waseem a-Lulu, Aisha’s father. “Jerusalem is just an hour away,but it feels as though it is another planet.”So far this year, roughly half of applications for patientcompanion permits were rejected or left unanswered by Israel, according to theWorld Health Organization. That has forced over 600 patients, including somedozen children under 18, to make the trek out of the territory alone or withoutclose family by their side.The system stems from the Hamas militant group’s takeover ofGaza in 2007, when it violently ousted the Western-backed PalestinianAuthority. Israel and Egypt responded by imposing a blockade that tightlyrestricted movement in and out of Gaza.The blockade, which Israel says is necessary to preventHamas from arming, has precipitated a financial and humanitarian crisis in theenclave. For years, Gaza’s 2 million residents have endured rising poverty andunemployment, undrinkable groundwater and frequent electricity outages. Publichospitals wrestle with chronic shortages of drugs and basic medical equipment.Israel blames Hamas, which it considers a terrorist group, for the crisis.In what it portrays as a humanitarian gesture to help Gaza’scivilians, Israel permits Palestinian patients to seek medical treatment athospitals in Israel and the West Bank once they pass a series of bureaucratichurdles. COGAT, the Israeli defense body that issues the permits, says itinsists that all patients cross with an escort, usually a close relative,unless they wish to go alone or require immediate treatment that doesn’t allowtime for security screening.In order to get a permit, patients must first submit adiagnosis to the West Bank-based Palestinian Health Ministry, proving thattheir treatment isn’t available in Gaza. Then a Palestinian liaison requestsexit permits from COGAT, which reviews the applications and passes them toIsrael’s Shin Bet security agency for background checks.According to WHO, the approval rate has plummeted in recentyears.It said that in 2012, Israel allowed in 93% of patients and83% of their companions for treatment. For the month of April 2019, the figurestands at just 65% of patients and 52% of their companions.A COGAT official disputed the figures, saying they don’ttake into account that the number of permit applications has grown as Gaza’shealth care system deteriorates, and that Israel has started issuing permitsless regularly but for prolonged stays. The official, speaking on condition ofanonymity under agency rules, said COGAT has tried to ease restrictions bydesignating a permit specifically for parents of child patients.The agency said it issued 4,000 permits for patient escortsin the first quarter of 2019, including 1,398 for parents of sick children.After being diagnosed with brain cancer, Aisha receivedimmediate approval to get out of Gaza for what was hoped to be life-savingsurgery. But when her parents approached the Palestinian Civil AffairsCommission for escort permits, their process ground to a halt.To their bewilderment, Palestinian officials told them notto apply, saying it was too risky.At 37, Waseem is below the age that Israel deems acceptablefor swift entry on security grounds. Today, all men under 55 require extrascreening, which means waiting, usually for months, according to Mor Efrat, theGaza and West Bank director for Physicians for Human Rights Israel. As forAisha’s mother, Muna, a quirk of her upbringing in Egypt left her without anofficial Israeli-issued ID card required to receive a permit.“We tell families to find a companion that won’t give Israelany reason to refuse,” said Osama Najar, spokesman for the Palestinian HealthMinistry. “We want to save the child and, yes, that can mean sending themalone.”In this sense, the Palestinian Authority “acts as asubcontractor for Israel,” said Efrat, forcing parents to make a difficultchoice: delay their child’s urgent care, or search for someone else that Israelwould be more likely to let cross.Aisha’s parents said they scoured for alternatives, applyingfor an aunt and her 75-year-old grandmother, but Israel rejected both.The girl’s only remaining hope, the Palestinian office toldthem, was to apply for as many older women as possible from their extendedsocial network. A permit for Halima al-Ades, a remote family acquaintance whomAisha had never met, was approved.Muna said she had no choice but to sign COGAT’s consent formand whisk her daughter out of Gaza for immediate treatment. She said thefrustration of the sprawling bureaucracy, and the painful memory of her5-year-old daughter crying for her on the phone during her last days, haunts her.“It was the hardest time of my life,” she said. “My heartwas being ripped out every day and every hour.”The Shin Bet declined to comment on the case. But in astatement, it emphasized Israel’s security concerns about Gaza patients andtheir companions. “The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, headed byHamas, are working tirelessly to cynically exploit the humanitarian and medicalassistance provided by Israel,” it said.This means that Palestinians are often turned down withoutexplanation or for reasons out of their control. “I feel confident telling youthat most of these rejections are arbitrary,” said Efrat, of Physicians forHuman Rights Israel.Israel denies any official change in policy.Alon Eviatar, a former high-ranking official with COGAT,said the goal remains the same. “On the ground, this means to make daily lifeas difficult as possible for Hamas, without crossing the red line tohumanitarian disaster,” he said.Eviatar acknowledged that the Israeli permit system wasineffective, inefficient and overburdened. “We are desperate for analternative, to get Gaza to take care of itself and stop relying on Israel,” hesaid.Aisha’s doctor in Jerusalem, Ahmad Khandaqji, said he hastreated countless lone patients from Gaza over the past year, but that Aisha’sstory stuck with him. “She felt abandoned and betrayed,” he said. “We saw howthat directly impacted her recovery.”