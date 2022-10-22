Video: Iraq Probes Theft of $2.5bn from Finance Ministry

2022/10/22 | 03:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Al Jazeera.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq's new prime minister is facing pressure to deal with a scandal less than a week into his term.The finance ministry says $2.5 billion has been stolen from one of its accounts.[…]

