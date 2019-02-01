6 killed, injured in bomb blast in Iraq's Salahuddin

2019/02/01 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Two children were killed and four other people wounded in a bomb blast in a village in Salahuddin Governorate in Iraq, the Iraqi Health Ministry said on Friday. In a statement quoted by the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA), the ministry stated that the explosive device went off in Al-Zawiyah village.Salahuddin Governorate lies north of Baghdad and its capital is Tikrit.
