Shops reopen as Sudan generals, protesters agree to talk

2019/06/12 | 18:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Shops began to reopen in Sudan's capital on Wednesday afterdemonstrators called off a nationwide civil disobedience campaign and agreed tonew talks, though many residents remained indoors following last week's deadlycrackdown.The breakthrough in the standoff between the military rulerswho toppled veteran leader Omar al-Bashir and protesters demanding civilianrule followed mediation led by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.The United Nations Security Council called on the generalsand protest leaders to resolve the crisis triggered by the June 3 crackdown ona sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum that killed dozens.Global diplomatic efforts to resolve the standoff wereexpected to get a boost from a visit by a top US official who was due to meetwith the two sides.The slow return to normality came after an Ethiopian envoyof Abiy announced that the protest leaders and the ruling military council hadagreed to resume talks and that a three-day civil disobedience campaign wasending.The negotiations collapsed last month because the two sidesdisagreed about whether a civilian or soldier should head a new governing body.On Wednesday morning an AFP correspondent who toured partsof the capital saw buses waiting for passengers at their stations, while shopsin some districts opened.Heavy securityThe main gold market in central Khartoum remained shut, andmany residents still preferred to remain indoors given the heavy deployment ofsecurity forces across the capital."I'm still staying at my home because I'm worried aboutthe presence of security forces carrying guns on the streets," said SamarBashir, an employee in a private company.The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces accused of havingplayed the lead role in last week's crackdown continued to patrol districts intheir trademark pickup trucks fitted with heavy machine guns.Several other residents also told AFP that they wereremaining indoors as internet services were still not fully restored across thecapital, which made working from offices difficult.Several private companies had also extended the Eid al-Fitrholidays up to the end of this week.Sudan has been led by a military council since the generalsousted Bashir on April 11 after months of nationwide protests against hisiron-fisted rule of three decades.Following Bashir's removal, protesters camped outside the militaryheadquarters in Khartoum for weeks to demand civilian rule until security andparamilitary forces dispersed them.Around 120 people have been killed since the crackdownbegan, according to doctors close to the protesters. The health ministry said61 people died nationwide.The protest movement had threatened to pile more pressure onthe generals by releasing a list of proposed members of a new ruling body – thekey point of dispute between the two sides – before backing down."The Alliance for Freedom and Change agreed to end thecivil disobedience (campaign) from today," Mahmoud Drir, an Ethiopiandiplomat who mediated talks on behalf of Abiy, told reporters on Tuesday."Both sides have also agreed to resume talkssoon."The protest movement called on its supporters to resume workfrom Wednesday. The generals have not yet commented on the latest development.UN pushThe UN Security Council urged all sides "to continueworking together towards a consensual solution to the current crisis" andvoiced support for African-led diplomatic efforts.It also called for an immediate halt to attacks againstcivilians and stressed the importance of upholding human rights – a week afterRussia and China blocked a similar draft statement on the crisis.The US assistant secretary of state for African affairs,Tibor Nagy, is expected to hold series of meetings over the next two days withthe generals and protest leaders in Khartoum, the State Department said.He is later expected to visit Addis Ababa to discuss theSudan crisis with Ethiopian leaders and the African Union."He will call for a cessation of attacks againstcivilians and urge parties to work toward creating an enablingenvironment" for talks to resume, the State Department said.The United States has led calls for a civilian-ledtransition even as its Arab allies Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United ArabEmirates appear to back the generals, experts say.