Shops reopen as Sudan generals, protesters agree to talk

2019/06/12 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Shops began to reopen in Sudan's capital on Wednesday after

demonstrators called off a nationwide civil disobedience campaign and agreed to

new talks, though many residents remained indoors following last week's deadly

crackdown.The breakthrough in the standoff between the military rulers

who toppled veteran leader Omar al-Bashir and protesters demanding civilian

rule followed mediation led by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.The United Nations Security Council called on the generals

and protest leaders to resolve the crisis triggered by the June 3 crackdown on

a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum that killed dozens.Global diplomatic efforts to resolve the standoff were

expected to get a boost from a visit by a top US official who was due to meet

with the two sides.The slow return to normality came after an Ethiopian envoy

of Abiy announced that the protest leaders and the ruling military council had

agreed to resume talks and that a three-day civil disobedience campaign was

ending.The negotiations collapsed last month because the two sides

disagreed about whether a civilian or soldier should head a new governing body.On Wednesday morning an AFP correspondent who toured parts

of the capital saw buses waiting for passengers at their stations, while shops

in some districts opened.Heavy securityThe main gold market in central Khartoum remained shut, and

many residents still preferred to remain indoors given the heavy deployment of

security forces across the capital."I'm still staying at my home because I'm worried about

the presence of security forces carrying guns on the streets," said Samar

Bashir, an employee in a private company.The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces accused of having

played the lead role in last week's crackdown continued to patrol districts in

their trademark pickup trucks fitted with heavy machine guns.Several other residents also told AFP that they were

remaining indoors as internet services were still not fully restored across the

capital, which made working from offices difficult.Several private companies had also extended the Eid al-Fitr

holidays up to the end of this week.Sudan has been led by a military council since the generals

ousted Bashir on April 11 after months of nationwide protests against his

iron-fisted rule of three decades.Following Bashir's removal, protesters camped outside the military

headquarters in Khartoum for weeks to demand civilian rule until security and

paramilitary forces dispersed them.Around 120 people have been killed since the crackdown

began, according to doctors close to the protesters. The health ministry said

61 people died nationwide.The protest movement had threatened to pile more pressure on

the generals by releasing a list of proposed members of a new ruling body – the

key point of dispute between the two sides – before backing down."The Alliance for Freedom and Change agreed to end the

civil disobedience (campaign) from today," Mahmoud Drir, an Ethiopian

diplomat who mediated talks on behalf of Abiy, told reporters on Tuesday."Both sides have also agreed to resume talks

soon."The protest movement called on its supporters to resume work

from Wednesday. The generals have not yet commented on the latest development.UN pushThe UN Security Council urged all sides "to continue

working together towards a consensual solution to the current crisis" and

voiced support for African-led diplomatic efforts.It also called for an immediate halt to attacks against

civilians and stressed the importance of upholding human rights – a week after

Russia and China blocked a similar draft statement on the crisis.The US assistant secretary of state for African affairs,

Tibor Nagy, is expected to hold series of meetings over the next two days with

the generals and protest leaders in Khartoum, the State Department said.He is later expected to visit Addis Ababa to discuss the

Sudan crisis with Ethiopian leaders and the African Union."He will call for a cessation of attacks against

civilians and urge parties to work toward creating an enabling

environment" for talks to resume, the State Department said.The United States has led calls for a civilian-led

transition even as its Arab allies Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab

Emirates appear to back the generals, experts say.



