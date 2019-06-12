Syrian air defenses thwart Israeli missile attack in southern Syria

2019/06/12 | 18:35
Syrian Air Defenses thwarted an Israeli attack on Tal
al-Hara in southern Syria and shot down a number of them, Syrian state news
agency SANA said early on Wednesday.Located in Daraa Governorate, Tal al-Hara is considered as a
strategic hill overlooking the occupied Golan Heights.The missile attack resulted only in damage and Israel then
conducted an “electronic war” in which radars were subjected to interference,
SANA added.
