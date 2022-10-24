IBBC Conference: Iraq - Identifying Business Opportunities

2022/10/24 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): IBBC focused on 'Iraq - Identifying Business Opportunities' in Dubai conference 10 & 11 November 2022 After a year it now appears, the Iraqi government is forming led by PM designate Mr Mohammed Al Sudani under President Abdul Latif Rashid.There are significant implications for this development […]

