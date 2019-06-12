Home › Baghdad Post › OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place: UAE energy minister

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Members of the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries are close to reaching an agreement on extending production cuts, theenergy minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.Speaking at the International Economic Forum of theAmericas, Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said that givenexisting oil inventories the output curbs should remain in place or be extended“at least until the end of the year.”The “right decision will be a rollover,” said al-Mazroui,noting he favors continuing the curbs.OPEC and producer allies including Russia last year agreedto cut their output beginning on Jan. 1 to avoid a supply glut. The agreementwas to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months usingOctober production as a baseline.Even as OPEC and allies reduce output, US shale output hascontinued to rise and some analysts predict weaker economic growth will reduceoil demand. US shale producers this month will add 83,000 bpd, hitting 8.49million bpd, the Energy Information Administration said last month.“I think the demand for oil will remain solid in 2020,”al-Mazroui said later in an interview on the sidelines of the economic forum.OPEC is currently scheduled to meet on June 25, followed bytalks with its allies led by Russia on June 26. However, Russia suggestedmoving the meeting to July 3-4 and Riyadh supports the request, sources withinthe organization previously told Reuters.Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, in a letter seen byReuters, said he disagreed with an OPEC proposal to reschedule the group’s nextmeeting to early July.“We are working the dates,” al-Mazroui told reporters lateron the sidelines of the forum, emphasizing that he did not have a preferencefor June or July.“To me it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We’re talking about aseparation of two weeks. The most important is what we know today and what weknow today tells us that we need to extend, in my view.”He added he believes trade tensions between the UnitedStates and China will be resolved going forward.