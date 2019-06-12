عربي | كوردى


OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place: UAE energy minister

OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place: UAE energy minister
2019/06/12 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting

Countries are close to reaching an agreement on extending production cuts, the

energy minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.Speaking at the International Economic Forum of the

Americas, Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said that given

existing oil inventories the output curbs should remain in place or be extended

“at least until the end of the year.”The “right decision will be a rollover,” said al-Mazroui,

noting he favors continuing the curbs.OPEC and producer allies including Russia last year agreed

to cut their output beginning on Jan. 1 to avoid a supply glut. The agreement

was to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months using

October production as a baseline.Even as OPEC and allies reduce output, US shale output has

continued to rise and some analysts predict weaker economic growth will reduce

oil demand. US shale producers this month will add 83,000 bpd, hitting 8.49

million bpd, the Energy Information Administration said last month.“I think the demand for oil will remain solid in 2020,”

al-Mazroui said later in an interview on the sidelines of the economic forum.OPEC is currently scheduled to meet on June 25, followed by

talks with its allies led by Russia on June 26. However, Russia suggested

moving the meeting to July 3-4 and Riyadh supports the request, sources within

the organization previously told Reuters.Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, in a letter seen by

Reuters, said he disagreed with an OPEC proposal to reschedule the group’s next

meeting to early July.“We are working the dates,” al-Mazroui told reporters later

on the sidelines of the forum, emphasizing that he did not have a preference

for June or July.“To me it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We’re talking about a

separation of two weeks. The most important is what we know today and what we

know today tells us that we need to extend, in my view.”He added he believes trade tensions between the United

States and China will be resolved going forward.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW