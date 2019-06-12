OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place: UAE energy minister

2019/06/12 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are close to reaching an agreement on extending production cuts, the
energy minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.Speaking at the International Economic Forum of the
Americas, Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said that given
existing oil inventories the output curbs should remain in place or be extended
“at least until the end of the year.”The “right decision will be a rollover,” said al-Mazroui,
noting he favors continuing the curbs.OPEC and producer allies including Russia last year agreed
to cut their output beginning on Jan. 1 to avoid a supply glut. The agreement
was to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months using
October production as a baseline.Even as OPEC and allies reduce output, US shale output has
continued to rise and some analysts predict weaker economic growth will reduce
oil demand. US shale producers this month will add 83,000 bpd, hitting 8.49
million bpd, the Energy Information Administration said last month.“I think the demand for oil will remain solid in 2020,”
al-Mazroui said later in an interview on the sidelines of the economic forum.OPEC is currently scheduled to meet on June 25, followed by
talks with its allies led by Russia on June 26. However, Russia suggested
moving the meeting to July 3-4 and Riyadh supports the request, sources within
the organization previously told Reuters.Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, in a letter seen by
Reuters, said he disagreed with an OPEC proposal to reschedule the group’s next
meeting to early July.“We are working the dates,” al-Mazroui told reporters later
on the sidelines of the forum, emphasizing that he did not have a preference
for June or July.“To me it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We’re talking about a
separation of two weeks. The most important is what we know today and what we
know today tells us that we need to extend, in my view.”He added he believes trade tensions between the United
States and China will be resolved going forward.
