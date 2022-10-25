Russian-Iraqi Oil Ties

2022/10/25 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
More than 100 representatives of leading Iraqi and Russian businesses took part in the Russian-Iraqi Business Forum in Moscow last week.
According to a press release from The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, the Ambassador of Iraq in Moscow, Mr.
Abdurakhman Al-Husseini, told delegates that Iraq is open […]
