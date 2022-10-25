2022/10/25 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.More than 100 representatives of leading Iraqi and Russian businesses took part in the Russian-Iraqi Business Forum in Moscow last week.According to a press release from The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, the Ambassador of Iraq in Moscow, Mr.Abdurakhman Al-Husseini, told delegates that Iraq is open […]

read more Russian-Iraqi Oil Ties "Only Getting Stronger" first appeared on Iraq Business News.