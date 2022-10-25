2022/10/25 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 'Bayt Al-Hikmah (House of Wisdom) for Training and Human Development' to jointly cooperate in the fields of training and consulting in Iraq.The Memorandum was signed by TAG.Global Iraq Office Executive Director, Mr.Hamza Arabiyat, and CEO of Iraq's Bayt Al-Hikma, Mr.Hisham […]

read more New MoU on Training and Consulting in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.