Sunni leader urges Iraqis to work with UN investigation, testify against ISIS

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – An influential Sunni leader is urging Iraqis to work with the United Nations team investigating ISIS crimes, and not be afraid to share their testimony. Sheikh Ahmed Hasan Al-Taha is chairman of the Iraqi Jurisprudence Council, an organization of Sunni scholars. He received British lawyer Karim Asad Ahmad Khan this week. Khan is heading up the UN’s investigation into ISIS crimes in Iraq (UNITAD) and is seeking out the support of religious leaders. Taha and his fellow senior clerics gave their support to Khan’s mission, according to a statement from the UN. “A promise was given, that from the pulpits of the mosques, among the communities, the message will go out that members of the Sunni community who have suffered at the hands of Da’esh [ISIS], or have knowledge relevant to Da’esh crimes, should give statements or information to the investigative team, so that there may be accountability,” the statement detailed. Shiite leader Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani has given a similar statement of support for UNITAD. The investigation team, which works with the authorization of the Iraqi government, has vowed that all witnesses will be protected to international standards “so that proper criminal cases can be built to ensure that those who are responsible in Da’esh are properly identified, and then subject to fair trials.”The investigation team has a specialized unit to work with women victims. It is staffed only by women in order to give a safe space for victims.
