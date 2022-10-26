Suspect in Theft of $2.5bn Arrested at Airport

2022/10/26 | 03:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi authorities have arrested a businessman suspected of involvement in the theft of $2.5 billion from the country's tax agency.The man, the Managing Director of an oil services company, was detained as he attempted to fly out of Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) on a private jet to Turkey.(Source: Commission of […]

