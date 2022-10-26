Revival of Border Crossing shows Shift in Iraq-Saudi Ties

2022/10/26 | 03:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Amwaj Media.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Revival of key border crossing shows shift in Iraq-Saudi ties A new phase of Iraqi-Saudi relations has begun, marked by efforts to strengthen ties between the neighbours.In September, the Jadidat Arar land […]

