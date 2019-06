Turkmen, Arabs endorse joint administration of Kirkuk: Touran

2019/06/12 | 20:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Deputy Head of the IraqiTurkmen Front Hassan Touran said on Tuesday that the Turkmen endorse a jointadministration of Kirkuk embraces all of its components, noting that the Arabs andTurkmen constitute a majority in the province."The issues in the province shouldnecessarily be managed in a joint way," Touran said, affirming that "Kirkukmust benefit its oil wealth, which had not benefited becauseof bad administrations, consecutive administrative and financial corruption, as well as the demographic change before and after 2003.""The problem ofKirkuk will be solved if the choice is left to its people," he stated.