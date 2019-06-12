عربي | كوردى


Turkmen, Arabs endorse joint administration of Kirkuk: Touran

2019/06/12 | 20:55
Deputy Head of the Iraqi

Turkmen Front Hassan Touran said on Tuesday that the Turkmen endorse a joint

administration of Kirkuk embraces all of its components, noting that the Arabs and

Turkmen constitute a majority in the province."The issues in the province should

necessarily be managed in a joint way," Touran said, affirming that "Kirkuk

must benefit its oil wealth, which had not benefited because

of bad administrations, consecutive administrative and financial corruption, as well as the demographic change before and after 2003.""The problem of

Kirkuk will be solved if the choice is left to its people," he stated.

