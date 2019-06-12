Turkmen, Arabs endorse joint administration of Kirkuk: Touran

2019/06/12 | 20:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Deputy Head of the Iraqi
Turkmen Front Hassan Touran said on Tuesday that the Turkmen endorse a joint
administration of Kirkuk embraces all of its components, noting that the Arabs and
Turkmen constitute a majority in the province."The issues in the province should
necessarily be managed in a joint way," Touran said, affirming that "Kirkuk
must benefit its oil wealth, which had not benefited because
of bad administrations, consecutive administrative and financial corruption, as well as the demographic change before and after 2003.""The problem of
Kirkuk will be solved if the choice is left to its people," he stated.
Deputy Head of the Iraqi
Turkmen Front Hassan Touran said on Tuesday that the Turkmen endorse a joint
administration of Kirkuk embraces all of its components, noting that the Arabs and
Turkmen constitute a majority in the province."The issues in the province should
necessarily be managed in a joint way," Touran said, affirming that "Kirkuk
must benefit its oil wealth, which had not benefited because
of bad administrations, consecutive administrative and financial corruption, as well as the demographic change before and after 2003.""The problem of
Kirkuk will be solved if the choice is left to its people," he stated.