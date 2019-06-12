Home › Baghdad Post › UAE, Germany call on Iran to refrain from escalating tension

UAE, Germany call on Iran to refrain from escalating tension

2019/06/12 | 22:05



The United Arab Emirates and Germany expressed concern over growing tensions in the Gulf region, calling on Iran to refrain from steps that escalate the tension, a joint statement on UAE's state news agency (WAM) said on Wednesday.



The statement comes after Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan official visit to Germany.



The statement said both countries reaffirmed "the urgency for all actors in the regions to refrain from any actions that could escalate existing tensions".











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The United Arab Emirates and Germany expressed concern over growing tensions in the Gulf region, calling on Iran to refrain from steps that escalate the tension, a joint statement on UAE's state news agency (WAM) said on Wednesday.The statement comes after Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan official visit to Germany.The statement said both countries reaffirmed "the urgency for all actors in the regions to refrain from any actions that could escalate existing tensions".