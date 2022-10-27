Baharka Hospital in Erbil officially opened

2022/10/27 | 14:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On 24 October 22, the Baharka Hospital was inaugurated in Erbil in the north of Iraq by representatives of the Kurdish Regional Government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and German representatives - including KfW Development Bank.The opening of the hospital will create further urgently needed capacity for the care of patients with airborne […]

