ICRC chairman starts 5-day visit to Iraq

2019/02/01 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that its chairman Peter Maurer will start on Friday a visit to Iraq that will last till Tuesday, February 5.In a statement on Friday, the committee said that Maurer is scheduled to have meetings with senior Iraqi officials.He will also visit Mosul city where he is set to meet families affected by violence there, the statement added.One year after the offensive to retake Mosul city ended, more than one million Iraqis are still displaced from their homes.
