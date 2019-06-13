Home › Baghdad Post › UNITAD adviser says ISIS crimes in Iraq amount to genocide

2019/06/13 | 00:25



UNITAD Special Adviser Karim Khan has said that ISIS crimes in Iraq amount to war crimes and genocide, as well as crimes against humanity. An investigative team for the accountability of ISIS crimes, UNITAD is still probing crimes of the terrorist organization with the Iraqi government, according to Khan. He said Iraqi courts will continue to try ISIS elements and that external legal measures might be taken regarding cross-border terrorist crimes conducted by ISIS. Collecting information is a major challenge facing the investigative team, Khan noted.



