Yuze – An All-In-One Business Account

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking into the market’s needs and the exponential growth of startups in the past two years, a new mobile application ‘Yuze’ created by top professionals is here to make a difference and fill the gap in the fintech market by offering SMEs professional financial solutions.

The app offers business account products and features tailored to the business needs of such users, including the facility to send and receive payments, manage expenses, and keep track of profits.

Exponential growth of startups in the UAE in the past two years has led to a gap in the fintech market, says founder and CEO of Yuze, Rabih Sfeir; a gap that is filled by the launch of Yuze and its professional financial solutions.

“We’re proud to be pioneers in supporting the UAE Ministry of Labour, helping to launch the Wages Protection System in 2009 under C3 Card company, and to promote financial security and inclusion for blue-collar workers under the initiative of the UAE Government,” says Sfeir.



“In Yuze, we created an application that is both user- and business-friendly for the underbanked segment of the SME world, in response to market needs.



We recognize that opening a bank account is not always the easiest for SMEs; therefore, the main purpose of Yuze is to offer a cost-effective business solution that will help small businesses and startups to achieve most, if not all, of their financial business requirements in one seamless application experience.”

The aim of Yuze; - in line with the UAE government’s initiative to support SMEs and encourage freelancers and e-traders, and with research showing financial inclusion to be a key aspect in the success of small- to medium-sized enterprises; - is to facilitate inclusion in the economy for such businesses and enable them to play a part in the economy and contribute to its advancement.

Dilmurod Uronov, Chairman of Yuze Digital, says: “When fintech accesses the right technology to reach the masses and make finances widely accessible, the whole payment ecosystem prospers.



Yuze is an agile and innovative mobile application that aims to drive financial inclusion by offering a digital product with an all-in-one exceptional customer experience.”

While the initial launch of the app is in the UAE, Yuze Digital intends to expand roll-out to include other countries in the not-too-distant future.

About YUZE Digital

YUZE is a financial technology platform and not a bank.



Yuze is bringing easy business banking solutions to small businesses, e-traders, and freelancers to help them run the financial aspect of their business efficiently and with ease.

YUZE also aims to give back to the community by actively supporting start-ups and entrepreneurs, so they can take their first steps towards financial independence.

