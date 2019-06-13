Sadrist movement calls for protest in memory of Speicher massacre

2019/06/13 | 00:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Sadrist movement called
for organizing a demonstration in Baghdad's Liberation Square in memory of the
tragic massacre of Camp Speicher, and to demand re-investigating the fall of
Mosul.In an official statement,
a Sadrist committee set June 14 for the peaceful demonstration.The statement affirmed the
insistence to "pursue the heads of treachery and corruption" so that
they can be imprisoned or punished by the judiciary.""We will remain restless as long as we
see Speicher criminals free and enjoying their money," the statement
added.
On June 12, 2014, ISIS killed at least 1,566 Shia Iraqi Air Force cadets in an attack on Camp Speicher in Tikrit.
