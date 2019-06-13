Home › Baghdad Post › Sadrist movement calls for protest in memory of Speicher massacre

Sadrist movement calls for protest in memory of Speicher massacre

2019/06/13 | 00:25



The Sadrist movement called



for organizing a demonstration in Baghdad's Liberation Square in memory of the



tragic massacre of Camp Speicher, and to demand re-investigating the fall of



Mosul.In an official statement,



a Sadrist committee set June 14 for the peaceful demonstration.The statement affirmed the



insistence to "pursue the heads of treachery and corruption" so that



they can be imprisoned or punished by the judiciary.""We will remain restless as long as we



see Speicher criminals free and enjoying their money," the statement



added.







On June 12, 2014, ISIS killed at least 1,566 Shia Iraqi Air Force cadets in an attack on Camp Speicher in Tikrit.











