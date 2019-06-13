Home › Baghdad Post › Kurdistan gov't to be formed within month: Gorran member

Kurdistan gov't to be formed within month: Gorran member

2019/06/13 | 01:00



in the Kurdistan Parliament, said that Kurdistan's new government will be



formed within 30 days."The Kurdistan Democratic Party in charge of forming the



new government, will not wait for any party anymore to present its candidates



for the ministerial and government posts," Mohamed said.The names of the ministers of the new government



will be presented to the Kurdistan parliament to gain confidence within a



month, he added.







On Tuesday, the KRG has elected a new prime minister, Masrour Barzani, and a new President, Nechirvan Barzani.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Rizgar Mohamed, a member of the Gorran Movementin the Kurdistan Parliament, said that Kurdistan's new government will beformed within 30 days."The Kurdistan Democratic Party in charge of forming thenew government, will not wait for any party anymore to present its candidatesfor the ministerial and government posts," Mohamed said.The names of the ministers of the new governmentwill be presented to the Kurdistan parliament to gain confidence within amonth, he added.On Tuesday, the KRG has elected a new prime minister, Masrour Barzani, and a new President, Nechirvan Barzani.