Kurdistan gov't to be formed within month: Gorran member

2019/06/13 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Rizgar Mohamed, a member of the Gorran Movement

in the Kurdistan Parliament, said that Kurdistan's new government will be

formed within 30 days."The Kurdistan Democratic Party in charge of forming the

new government, will not wait for any party anymore to present its candidates

for the ministerial and government posts," Mohamed said.The names of the ministers of the new government

will be presented to the Kurdistan parliament to gain confidence within a

month, he added.



On Tuesday, the KRG has elected a new prime minister, Masrour Barzani, and a new President, Nechirvan Barzani. 

