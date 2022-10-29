Eight (8) Asia Book of Records set by KAILASA

2022/10/30 | 02:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On October 5, 2022, with the blessings of the SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam, KAILASA set eight Asia Book of Records on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KAILASA is pleased and extremely honored to be conferred with the Asia Book of Records.



The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam has graced the pages of Asia Book of Records, in an exciting feat of accomplishing the extraordinary achievement of :1.



Maximum number of books published by single author - 1123 books2.



Maximum number of hours of a public discourse delivered by an individual – 289,928 hours on 7407 topicsOver the last 28 years, these books and public discourses - the major mediums of teachings of The SPH, empowered the two billion living and practicing Hindus of the world to realize their limitless potential through time tested techniques from source scriptures of Hinduism - Vedas and Agamas.3.



Maximum verses chanted in an hour – 999 verses4.



Longest duration to chant Rudram mantra – 30 hours5.



Maximum songs dedicated to one person alive – 530 songs6.



Maximum traditional asanas performed by a group – 508 Asanas in 108 minutes7.



Maximum Brahmotsavams celebrated by a spiritual organization – 13 Brahmotsavams (festivals) conducted between March 2, 2021 – June 18, 20228.



Longest duration to hold Padmāsana yoga pose by a group – 3 hours and 10 minutesAsia Book of records is a recognized platform hosting record holders from various major “National Book of Records” such as India, Vietnam, Indo-China, Nepal and Laos.



The record holders of these “National Book of Records” come together to compete and earn the title of “Asia Book of Records.”KAILASA values and truly appreciates the committee of Asia Book of records for educating and bringing awareness to the world about various achievements of KAILASA and everything Sanatana Hindu Dharma has to offer to the world.



For the past 28 years, The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam has been assiduously working towards discovering the source of all the best things which is rooted in Vedas and Agamas, making it user friendly, and legitimizing it for the world to live and celebrate.KAILASA once again extends our gratitude to the board of Asia Book of records in this journey to legitimize the arts, science and culture of Sanatana Hindu Dharma.Social media

