Oman offers condolences to Iraq

2022/10/31 | 11:16 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has offered its condolences to the Republic of Iraq over the explosion of a fuel tanker in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Oman News Agency (ONA) said in a statement: "The Sultanate of Oman expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Iraq, and to the families of the victims in the explosion of a fuel tanker east of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.



"

A gas tanker exploded in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, killing at least nine people and injuring 20 others.

The explosion took place in a garage near a football stadium and a cafe, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by.

The explosion, which was heard across much of Baghdad, happened near a football field in an eastern part of the city and sent shrapnel into residential buildings and into the pitch.

Iraq’s recently-elected president Abdul Latif Rashid promised there would be an investigation to identify those responsible for the accident.



