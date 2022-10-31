Bomb explosion in Iraq's Kirkuk leaves at least 4 injured

2022/10/31 | 12:42 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Media sources reported late Sunday that a bomb exploded in a district in the Kirkuk province in the northeast of Iraq.

Al Jazeera reported that this explosion left 4 Iraqi people injured.

Iraqi medical sources announced that two of the wounded are in critical condition.

This comes as, in the early hours of Monday morning, an explosion was heard in the Al-Husseiniyah area of Baghdad.

No further report has been released about the details of the explosion.

RHM/TSN2796437