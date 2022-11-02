Iraq Oil Exports back above $9bn

2022/11/02 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for October of 104,831,120 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.382 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.292 million bpd exported in September.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 102,070,427 barrels, while […]

