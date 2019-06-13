Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria FMs meet to discuss Libyan crisis

2019/06/13 | 11:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria agreed on Wednesday June 12th that the three countries had stressed the need for an immediate end to fighting in Libya, Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui confirmed in press statement.
“We have agreed with Egypt and Algeria on joint efforts to resolve the crisis in Libya and to make international efforts to stop the fighting, "Jhinaoui said at the end of a tripartite ministerial meeting on Libya held in Tunis, where the three foreign ministers have discussed the ways to push the political process in the war-torn country.
"The neighboring countries of Libya reject any military solution or foreign intervention in the Libyan crisis,” he said, adding that the political solution is the only way to end the crisis in Libya.
The three ministers called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Libby, asserting that a reconciliation in Libya should be reached without an exclusion of any party.
For his side, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed that the three countries sought after stopping any foreign interference in Libya.
“Some parties in Libya did not mind supporting terrorist entities, enhancing the chaos caused by the militias, and smuggling the Libyan resources out of the country,” Shoukry added.
The statement issued by end of the meeting stressed on the "unity and territorial integrity of Libya" and their refusal to “flooding Libya with foreign weapons, they also voiced their rejection to any interference in the Libyan crisis."
The statement also called for an immediate halt to the ongoing military operations in Libya. The three countries as well expressed their concern about the "influx of foreign terrorists into Libya".
The three countries have agreed on exerting joint efforts to bridge the gap between the Libyan parties and in the United Nations Security Council to reach an immediate ceasefire in Libya.
