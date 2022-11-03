October oil exports and revenues rise

2022/11/03 | 22:36 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Workers attempt repairs on the SPM-1 export buoy on Sept.



8, 2019.



(Source: Basra Oil Company media office)

Iraq’s nationwide exports rose by 36,000 bpd in October to 3.788 million barrels per day (bpd) from 3.752 million bpd in September,* driven by modest increases in sales from the south and federal exports through Turkey.

The federal government’s exports averaged 3.382 million bpd in October, including 78,000 bpd from Ceyhan, according to preliminary Oil Ministry data.

