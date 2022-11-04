Iraq Economic Review: KRG Finances; Iraq's Real Estate Boom

2022/11/04 | 12:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Basima Abdulrahman, Rania Baker and Ahmed Tabaqchali, for the Institute of Regional and International Studies (IRIS) at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS).The opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq Economic Review: KRG's Financial Conundrum | Iraq's Real Estate Boom | Real Estate Development in Baghdad

The October 2022 issue of the Iraq Economic Review features analysis from Ahmed Tabaqchali detailing the challenges facing the KRG oil sector, an op-ed from Anas Morshed on the implications of rising real estate prices for housing affordability, and an interview with Mohammed Ghani, the founder of Iraq's largest social media platform for the construction sector.

The full report can be read here.