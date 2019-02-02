عربي | كوردى
Jordan, Iraq ink $40m-worth projects to implement in Baghdad
2019/02/02 | 00:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The Jordan

Furniture Exporters and Manufacturers Association (JFEMA) on Monday signed a

memorandum of understanding (MoU) with representatives of Iraqi private

sector, to carry out furnishing projects at a total value of

$40 million in Iraq, Jordan Times reported.A Jordanian ministerial delegation, state officials and representatives of the private sector

met with their Iraqi counterparts to discuss furthering cooperation.Multiple

deals were signed to advance joint efforts in regards of trade and energy

cooperation, among other fields, according to Deputy Prime Minister Rajai

Muasher.'We signed and

initiated a free trade agreement outlining recommendations for the mutual

preservation of local-product competitiveness, to serve the economic interest

of both countries,' he noted.JFEMA

President Samer Katibi was quoted by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, as saying

that the role of Jordanian company representatives in the official delegation

to Iraq is to build and strengthen partnerships and cooperation with the Iraqi

private sector.Local news outlets

quoted Katibi as saying that the Jordanian delegation would implement the

project to furnish the largest commercial mall in Baghdad, as well as the Iraqi

capital's largest hotel and residential projects.Meanwhile,

last Sunday, Jordan and Iraq agreed to a door-to-door freight shipping

agreement, which allows Jordanian cargo trucks to cross the border into Iraq.Jordanian trucks

bound for Iraq have not been allowed to cross the Karama Border Crossing with

Iraq due to security concerns. Instead, the goods would be unloaded once the

trucks arrived, moved to an Iraqi truck waiting on the other side of the

border, and then delivered, in what is known as a back-to-back freight shipping

mechanism.Mohammad

Dawood, president of the Jordan Truck Owners Association, said in previous

remarks to The Jordan Times that the current shipping method has been going on

for well over a year due to safety precautions, describing it as 'costly and

time-consuming'.His Majesty King

Abdullah paid a visit to Baghdad on January 14, where he held talks with Iraqi

President Barham Saleh and senior officials on bilateral relations and ways to

enhance them in all fields.In

a joint press conference with Iraqi State Minister for Financial Affairs Fuad

Hussein on Monday, Muasher said that joint work to launch the two-way effort is

on schedule.These efforts

include but are not limited to power linkage and oil conveyance projects.According

to Muasher, the visits were fruitful, having laid the foundation for historic

bolstering of bilateral economic ties, resulting in the agreements underway.'The agreement to

implement the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline was also signed, and is currently under

review by the Iraqi cabinet. We are optimistic that implementation will begin

soon,' Muasher stated.Further

agreements for cooperation and collaboration in the fields of healthcare,

finance, industry and agriculture are being discussed, he added.'The common areas

of interest are vast… as bilateral deliberation and meetings will continue, in

Amman and Baghdad, to arrive at the intended level of cooperation, against any

and all odds,' he said.Political will is evident on both sides, as

they are each other's lungs, Muasher reiterated, highlighting that Iraq is as

interested as ever in building 'strategic ties with its Jordanian neighbour'.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


