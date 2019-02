Jordan, Iraq ink $40m-worth projects to implement in Baghdad

2019/02/02 | 00:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The JordanFurniture Exporters and Manufacturers Association (JFEMA) on Monday signed amemorandum of understanding (MoU) with representatives of Iraqi privatesector, to carry out furnishing projects at a total value of$40 million in Iraq, Jordan Times reported.A Jordanian ministerial delegation, state officials and representatives of the private sectormet with their Iraqi counterparts to discuss furthering cooperation.Multipledeals were signed to advance joint efforts in regards of trade and energycooperation, among other fields, according to Deputy Prime Minister RajaiMuasher.'We signed andinitiated a free trade agreement outlining recommendations for the mutualpreservation of local-product competitiveness, to serve the economic interestof both countries,' he noted.JFEMAPresident Samer Katibi was quoted by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, as sayingthat the role of Jordanian company representatives in the official delegationto Iraq is to build and strengthen partnerships and cooperation with the Iraqiprivate sector.Local news outletsquoted Katibi as saying that the Jordanian delegation would implement theproject to furnish the largest commercial mall in Baghdad, as well as the Iraqicapital's largest hotel and residential projects.Meanwhile,last Sunday, Jordan and Iraq agreed to a door-to-door freight shippingagreement, which allows Jordanian cargo trucks to cross the border into Iraq.Jordanian trucksbound for Iraq have not been allowed to cross the Karama Border Crossing withIraq due to security concerns. Instead, the goods would be unloaded once thetrucks arrived, moved to an Iraqi truck waiting on the other side of theborder, and then delivered, in what is known as a back-to-back freight shippingmechanism.MohammadDawood, president of the Jordan Truck Owners Association, said in previousremarks to The Jordan Times that the current shipping method has been going onfor well over a year due to safety precautions, describing it as 'costly andtime-consuming'.His Majesty KingAbdullah paid a visit to Baghdad on January 14, where he held talks with IraqiPresident Barham Saleh and senior officials on bilateral relations and ways toenhance them in all fields.Ina joint press conference with Iraqi State Minister for Financial Affairs FuadHussein on Monday, Muasher said that joint work to launch the two-way effort ison schedule.These effortsinclude but are not limited to power linkage and oil conveyance projects.Accordingto Muasher, the visits were fruitful, having laid the foundation for historicbolstering of bilateral economic ties, resulting in the agreements underway.'The agreement toimplement the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline was also signed, and is currently underreview by the Iraqi cabinet. We are optimistic that implementation will beginsoon,' Muasher stated.Furtheragreements for cooperation and collaboration in the fields of healthcare,finance, industry and agriculture are being discussed, he added.'The common areasof interest are vast… as bilateral deliberation and meetings will continue, inAmman and Baghdad, to arrive at the intended level of cooperation, against anyand all odds,' he said.Political will is evident on both sides, asthey are each other's lungs, Muasher reiterated, highlighting that Iraq is asinterested as ever in building 'strategic ties with its Jordanian neighbour'.