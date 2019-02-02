Jordan, Iraq ink $40m-worth projects to implement in Baghdad

2019/02/02 | 00:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Jordan
Furniture Exporters and Manufacturers Association (JFEMA) on Monday signed a
memorandum of understanding (MoU) with representatives of Iraqi private
sector, to carry out furnishing projects at a total value of
$40 million in Iraq, Jordan Times reported.A Jordanian ministerial delegation, state officials and representatives of the private sector
met with their Iraqi counterparts to discuss furthering cooperation.Multiple
deals were signed to advance joint efforts in regards of trade and energy
cooperation, among other fields, according to Deputy Prime Minister Rajai
Muasher.'We signed and
initiated a free trade agreement outlining recommendations for the mutual
preservation of local-product competitiveness, to serve the economic interest
of both countries,' he noted.JFEMA
President Samer Katibi was quoted by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, as saying
that the role of Jordanian company representatives in the official delegation
to Iraq is to build and strengthen partnerships and cooperation with the Iraqi
private sector.Local news outlets
quoted Katibi as saying that the Jordanian delegation would implement the
project to furnish the largest commercial mall in Baghdad, as well as the Iraqi
capital's largest hotel and residential projects.Meanwhile,
last Sunday, Jordan and Iraq agreed to a door-to-door freight shipping
agreement, which allows Jordanian cargo trucks to cross the border into Iraq.Jordanian trucks
bound for Iraq have not been allowed to cross the Karama Border Crossing with
Iraq due to security concerns. Instead, the goods would be unloaded once the
trucks arrived, moved to an Iraqi truck waiting on the other side of the
border, and then delivered, in what is known as a back-to-back freight shipping
mechanism.Mohammad
Dawood, president of the Jordan Truck Owners Association, said in previous
remarks to The Jordan Times that the current shipping method has been going on
for well over a year due to safety precautions, describing it as 'costly and
time-consuming'.His Majesty King
Abdullah paid a visit to Baghdad on January 14, where he held talks with Iraqi
President Barham Saleh and senior officials on bilateral relations and ways to
enhance them in all fields.In
a joint press conference with Iraqi State Minister for Financial Affairs Fuad
Hussein on Monday, Muasher said that joint work to launch the two-way effort is
on schedule.These efforts
include but are not limited to power linkage and oil conveyance projects.According
to Muasher, the visits were fruitful, having laid the foundation for historic
bolstering of bilateral economic ties, resulting in the agreements underway.'The agreement to
implement the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline was also signed, and is currently under
review by the Iraqi cabinet. We are optimistic that implementation will begin
soon,' Muasher stated.Further
agreements for cooperation and collaboration in the fields of healthcare,
finance, industry and agriculture are being discussed, he added.'The common areas
of interest are vast… as bilateral deliberation and meetings will continue, in
Amman and Baghdad, to arrive at the intended level of cooperation, against any
and all odds,' he said.Political will is evident on both sides, as
they are each other's lungs, Muasher reiterated, highlighting that Iraq is as
interested as ever in building 'strategic ties with its Jordanian neighbour'.
