Mideast tensions threaten key global oil route

2019/06/13 | 16:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- News that two tanker ships have suffered suspected attacksin the Gulf of Oman, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, has pushed up theprice of crude oil and focused new attention on the region as tensions haverisen.Here’s a look at the key waterway and its importance for theglobal economy.WHERE IS THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ?The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow mouth of the ArabianGulf. It is in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, which at its narrowestpoint is just 33 kilometers (21 miles) wide. The width of the shipping lane ineither direction is only 3 kilometers (2 miles). It flows into the Gulf ofOman, where ships can then travel to the rest of the world. The strait isviewed as an international transit route.WHY IS IT IN THE NEWS?Two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz suffered suspectedattacks on Thursday. In all, 44 sailors were evacuated from the vessels and theUS Navy has assisted amid heightened tensions between the United States andIran.The incident comes after the US alleged that Iran used minesto attack four oil tankers off the nearby Emirati port of Fujairah last month.Iran has denied being involved. Meanwhile, Iranian-allied rebels in Yemen haveincreased their missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, which has been atwar in Yemen against the rebels since 2015.WHY IS THE STRAIT IMPORTANT?One third of all oil traded by sea, which amounts to 20% ofoil traded worldwide, passes through the strait.Major OPEC energy producers Saudi Arabia, the United ArabEmirates and Kuwait use the strait to export oil to countries, mainly in Asia,including China, Japan, India and South Korea. The strait is also used toexport gas worldwide from Qatar, the world’s biggest liquefied natural gasproducer.Anything affecting the narrow passage ripples through globalenergy markets, raising the price of crude oil. That then trickles down toconsumers through what they pay for gasoline and other oil products.HOW MUCH HAS THE PRICE OF OIL RISEN?The US and international benchmarks for crude oil were upover 3% on Thursday. That’s a relatively big daily increase but it also comesafter a sustained drop in oil prices.The international benchmark, Brent, is at $62.17 a barrel.That’s up 3.7% on the day — but down from over $74 in late April. Prices havebeen declining on expectations that the global economy will slow, using lessenergy, as well as strong supplies. Analysts say that tensions in the Gulfregion could push prices up again in the longer term, if they are protractedand there is a real threat to the flow of supplies.WHAT HAPPENS NOW?How the US and Iranian governments react to the event willbe key. The United States has recently moved more military forces into theregion, which already hosts the US Navy 5th Fleet in Bahrain and the forwardheadquarters of the US military’s Central Command at the vast Al-Udeid Air Basein Qatar.Iran has set a July 7 deadline for Europe to find new termsfor Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. That accord began to unravel afterthe Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the Obama-era deal andre-imposed US sanctions aimed at crippling the Iranian economy and pressuring achange in its regional policies. Iran has threatened it could resume higherlevels of enrichment.