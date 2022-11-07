Baghdad-based Orderii Receives Pre-Seed Funding

2022/11/07 | 04:42 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Orderii, a cross-border e-commerce platform closed a 6-figure pre-seed round in October 2022.
The platform provides logistics services for sought-after goods only available on foreign sites.
Founder and CEO of Orderii, Shakir Ayad Al Jammas, commented: "We have been serving the Iraqi customer for several years now, enabling them to purchase products from brands that […]
