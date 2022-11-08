2022/11/08 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Amwaj Media.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.New Iraqi PM focuses on corruption, economic reforms as allies push for positions Outlining his policy program, new Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani says his government will prioritize "fighting corruption" and "economic […]

read more New Iraqi PM focuses on Corruption, Economic Reforms first appeared on Iraq Business News.