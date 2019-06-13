Home › Baghdad Post › OPEC cut to oil demand outlook builds case to keep supply curbs

OPEC cut to oil demand outlook builds case to keep supply curbs

2019/06/13 | 17:35



warned of potential further cuts as international trade disputes continue to



fester, building a case for prolonged supply restraint over the rest of 2019.The oil producer group and its allies meet in the coming



weeks to decide whether to maintain supply curbs, with some having become



alarmed by a steep slide in prices, despite US President Donald Trump pressing



for action to lower prices.World oil demand will rise by 1.14 million barrels per day



(bpd) this year, 70,000 bpd less than previously expected, the Organization of



the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report published on



Thursday.“Throughout the first half of this year, ongoing global



trade tensions have escalated,” OPEC said in the report, adding that the



potential for these disputes to affect global demand poses “significant



downside risks”.OPEC, Russia and other producers have, since Jan. 1, implemented



a deal to cut output by 1.2 million bpd. They meet over June 25-26 or in early



July to decide whether to extend the pact.Despite the supply cut, oil has tumbled to $61 a barrel from



April’s 2019 peak above $75, pressured by fears over the US-China trade dispute



and an economic slowdown, though prices jumped 4% on Thursday after suspected



attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.Vienna-based OPEC also said its output fell in May as US



sanctions on Iran boosted the impact of the supply pact. Production by all 14



OPEC members dropped by 236,000 bpd to 29.88 million bpd, OPEC said.In addition to lowering its demand forecast, OPEC said that



oil inventories in developed economies rose in April, suggesting a trend that



could raise concern over the possible build up of an oil glut.Stocks in April exceeded the five-year average – a yardstick



OPEC watches closely – by 7.6 million barrels.







