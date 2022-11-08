realme GT NEO 3 with 150W Ultradart charge together with realme C33 will launch in Iraq on Nov 13th

2022/11/08 | 13:45 - Source: realme

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Nov 7th, 2022 - realme, the Top 6 smartphone brand, announces it will launch realme GT NEO 3 in Iraq on Nov 13th.This new product would be the world’s fastest charging smartphone with 150W Charging technology.This mobile is the first batch of smartphones coming with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform,which provides powerful performance and saves more power.

World’s fastest charging smartphone till now

The charging system of realme GT NEO 3 is supported by the UltraDart Charging Architecture.



It is a new charging technology that enables the speeding range to 100-200W.



This allows the battery to reach 50% in 5 minutes safely without much less damaging its longevity.

World’s first batch of Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform

realme GT NEO 3 is also one of the first smartphones powered by the new MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform.



This processor provides a flagship level performance with high efficiency.



As a 5 nm chip, Dimensity 8100 comes with eight cores including four Cortex-A78 CPU cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

realme will continues to provide lead-forward technology and trendsetting smartphones for global young users, and realme GT NEO 3 is proved to be a must-have device for tech lovers

and aims to become the most popular smartphone in GT NEO series.

realme C33 offering a unique design and segment-only 50MP camera

realme C33 will come with a stylish look and next-level 50MP camera resolution in Iraq together with realme GT NEO 3 on 13th Nov in Iraq also, so let’s stay tuned.

The First and Only 50MP within price segment

realme C33 provides best-in-class camera capability by being the first in its price range to feature a 50MP AI primary camera.



Users can access blockbuster shots with crispy details by activating the 50MP Mode on their device.



Moreover, the phone also offers Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view Mode and more to capture all kinds of inspiring moments in life.

Solid All-rounder that Elevates Experience on All Front

On display front, realme C33 offers a full-screen experience with a 6.5-inch(16.5cm) mini-drop display.



It also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 37 days on standby while supporting Ultra-Saving Mode to offer up to 1.8 hours of calling time even with only 5% of battery left.

The product sports a Unisoc T612 processor and UFS 2.2 to offer a fast and fluid system experience and is also the first C series to offer Android 12 out of the box.



The product also supports a fast side-fingerprint sensor for added security.

