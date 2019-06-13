Home › INA › The Parliament completes the first reading of the draft refugee law

The Parliament completes the first reading of the draft refugee law

2019/06/13 | 18:15



The Minister of Commerce Mohammed Al-Ani, on Tuesday, opened the project of electronic ration card in Baghdad and Dohuk, stressing the smart card project will stop wasting public money and reveal fraud and manipulation cases.



