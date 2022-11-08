Shalom-Salam: Love, Peace, Hope & Unity, Israeli- Palestinian Children's Peace Art Exhibition Opening Reception

2022/11/09 | 15:50 - Source: Iraq News

Emily Sang, Yoram Morad, Dr.



Judy Kuriansky

Guests visiting the exhibition

Emily Sang in front of the artwork of the Lion and the Lamb shaking hands

Israeli- Palestinian Children's Peace Art Exhibition launched at Offit Gallery, Gottesman Libraries, Columbia University.



Curated by M.A.



student Yiming Sang.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This unprecedented art event was held at the site of a special exhibit of The Passow Collection of Israeli Children's Peace Art, launched at Gottesman Libraries in the Graduate School of Education, Science, and Psychology, Teachers College, Columbia University, on November 3rd, 2022.



Yiming (Emily) Sang, acted as the curator.



The four themes of the event were Peace, Love, Hope, and Unity.



The exhibit is open until November 27, 2022.



It is located on the third floor of the Gottesman Libraries.



This is Part One of a two-part series of the Passow Collection of Israeli Children’s Peace Art, the Second Part of which will be featured in the same location in the Fall of 2023.



Entry to Teachers College as a guest requires proof of vaccination and an ID.



Masks are optional.The exhibit includes 53 drawings and watercolors created after the 1967 Six-Day War, an armed conflict between Israel and a coalition of Arab states which culminated in casualties numbered in the thousands.



In the aftermath of this devastation and with a look of hope toward a more peaceful future, children aged 9-15 were asked to depict what peace looks like to them.



The children’s drawings ranged from full-color to monochrome depictions of a peaceful region.



All the child artists drew what came to their minds when asked what they wanted or dreamed of regarding the region.



Decorating the walls is Yiming Sang (the curator)’s original art overlaid with inspirational sayings from famous peace advocates.



Famed educator Maria Montessori is quoted as saying, “Establishing lasting peace is the work of education; all politics can do is keep us out of war.” The refrain of former Beatle and peace activist John Lennon’s lyrics in his peace anthem “Imagine” are quoted, as saying, “Imagine all the people living life in peace.



You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.



I hope someday you’ll join us, and the world will be as one.”A diverse group of guests attended the event, including Columbia University students, academic professors, and staff.



The exhibition also invited the H.E.



Feda Nasser, Ambassador, Deputy Permeant Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations.



Mr.



Yoram Morad, Israel's Special Envoy for International Water Affairs, and Dr.



Judy Kuriansky, Psychology Professor at Columbia University, United Nations NGO representative.



the gathering started in a room on the third floor of the library, where a Middle Eastern lunch was provided.



As participants started to view the art displayed in the hall, students Meli Schneider and Tanya Sharma asked attendees what the art pieces evoked in them and what questions they might ask the panelists.



Then, everyone was invited into the exhibit hall for introductions and a formal exhibit tour.



Jennifer Govan (Library Director) welcomed everyone, stating emphatically, “We are here”, referring to the Alicia Keys song by the same name, which spreads messages of peace around the world.



She recounted the background of the vision for the exhibit and event, as well as the historical significance of having the exhibit at Teachers College, a center of learning and education, as well as peace, with the department of peace and international relations.



Govan commended Yiming Sang, saying that she has seen love from the curator in putting together Part I of the exhibit: “Let Us Put Out the Fire of War”, as well as from the rest of the organizing team.



Govan introduced Yiming Sang, who guided the attendees to various art pieces and spoke about the symbolic significance of the four themes underlying the artwork, both at the time of their creation and the interpretation for contemporary times.



Sang completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania and studied Art and Art Education at The Graduate School of Education, Science, and Psychology, Columbia University.Sang described how she was deeply touched when she first saw the art of the children.



The pieces are specifically arranged according to the four chosen themes that seemed to be inspired by the workers themselves.



The first wall, for instance, is dedicated to unity; a piece shows a lion and a lamb shaking hands –her favorite –, which Sang explained speaks to the Messianic age – the age of peace.



Another piece she pointed out depicts an Israeli soldier handing a Palestinian child a piece of bread, where sharing food is always a sign of love and generosity of spirit.



The wall of drawings dedicated to the theme of peace includes a representation of a child who saw the sun when UNESCO (the United Nations Education Science Culture Organization) came to Palestine.



Both this piece and the Lion and the Lamb piece mentioned earlier highlight the ability of children to use metaphor to make an impact in their art.



Upon conclusion of the gallery tour, Dr.



Kuriansky congratulated Yiming with a kiss on the cheek.Reactions to the ArtStanding in front of her favorite drawing of a Palestinian and an Israeli standing on separate roads meeting together, Dr.



Judy Kuriansky reflected on the meaning of coming together.



When asked about the purpose of art in conflict, Dr.



Judy Kuriansky stated, “Creating art together encourages friendship and mutual understanding which are critical for adults, and our conflict-compromised world today.” Mr.



Morad admired the exhibit’s message and said Israel is hoping to circulate the message of peace, love, unity, and hope.



When reflecting on the importance of this exhibit, curator Yiming Sang shared that, “[t]he countries have borderlines, but Art, Education, and Love have no borderlines or nationalities.



We are all living together.” Ms.



Meli Schneider’s favorite painting was one of an Israeli and a Palestinian man smiling at each other.



She said that “this painting really captures the spirit of the exhibit for me.



It shows their brotherhood and commitment to partnership with one another in spite of their different challenges.”Special thanks to the event co-organizer Ms.



Melanie (Meli) Schneider, Ms.



Chantel Hover, Ms.



Nida Ahmed, and Jacob Davidick from Teachers College, Columbia University.

sayfsayfemail us here

You just read:

News Provided By

November 08, 2022, 20:47 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release