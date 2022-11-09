Arthritis Hand Aid, Toothbrush Pillow Demonstrated At Nevada Assistive Technology Collaborative

2022/11/10 | 05:56 - Source: Iraq News

CARSON CITY, NV, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevada Assistive Technology Collaborative (NATC) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste.



Like all the numerous devices and services available from Nevada Assistive Technology Collaborative (NATC), the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.The Nevada Assistive Technology Collaborative (NATC) and Aging and Disability Services Division provide for a variety of Assistive Technology (AT) services to support people to live more independently and within their communities.



Supported through the Administration for Community Living (ACL) grants under the Assistive Technology Act of 1998 as amended (AT Act).



Current grants 1901NVATSG (2019) & 2001NVATSG (2020)Under the AT Act the NATC is required to provide both State Level Activities and State Leadership Activities defined within the Act.



The NATC strives to support all the State Level Activities under the AT Act.



It is our intent that by contacting the NATC and community partners you will be able be able to make more informed decisions on the AT that you need as well as the resources and options available to you to obtain the AT.



The Act also created the Protection and Advocacy for Assistive Technology (PAAT) provided through the Nevada Disability Advocacy and Law Center (NDALC).NATC now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the Demonstrations programs.



This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices.



An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.According to CDC.gov 4 percent of Nevada adults have a self-care disability, 13 percent with mobility disability, and 7 percent have an independent living disability.



Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 48 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.About Toothbrush PillowThe device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees.



Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care.



The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors.



Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently.



The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.To learn more, please visit: toothbrushpillow.com or call 623.444.2985

