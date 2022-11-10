Utah Real Estate Mogul Brandon Fugal Unites With Axia Partners With Big Plans For Utah

2022/11/11 | 00:20 - Source: Iraq News

Transforming real estate investments into dynamic experiences - providing quality, community and convenience

Brandon Fugal, Chairman of Colliers International – Utah, has joined Salt Lake City based real estate investment firm Axia Partners

Axia Business Park: 234,000 SF industrial complex is planned to open in the Spring of 2024! The business park sits at the crosspoint of Mountain View Corridor and Redwood Rd., making it a central location for potential tenants based in either Utah or Salt Lake County.

Groundbreaking collaboration will provide great wealth building opportunities through real estate investment for private investors.

I am excited to partner with Axia to create accessible real estate investment[s]...



that will allow private financiers to invest alongside institutional money in some of the best projects in the state”

— Brandon Fugal

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --A name synonymous with real estate in Utah, Brandon Fugal, Chairman of Colliers International – Utah, has joined Salt Lake City based Axia Partners (Adam Long, Jeremy Long, Dave Allred and Aaron Wagner) to create an unprecedented new partnership to tap into Utah's dynamic economic evolution and create accessible real estate investment opportunities for those who previously have had to watch from the sidelines.Since its inception in 2020, Axia’s focus has been on opportunistic development and value-add investments.



The leadership team not only has deep experience in real estate but also unique operational expertise, recognizing that today’s real estate investments have evolved and now require a team to treat each property as a service business rather than a capital allocation.



Iconic Axia projects include a massive Montage resort development near Palm Springs, CA, as well as the restoration and reinvention of a historic hotel into a luxury apartment community outside Orlando, FL.While Fugal creates a new vision for Utah, he is partnering with Axia to offer dynamic investment and recession resilient commercial real estate.



The partnership will bring experiential investment to a diverse set of asset classes, with a focus on recession-resilient sectors like multi-family apartments and industrial warehousing.The new partnership is also laser-focused on providing private investors access to first-tier real estate investments situated directly in the path of growth, something that has previously eluded them.“I am excited to partner with Axia to create accessible real estate investment offerings that will allow private financiers to invest alongside institutional money in some of the best projects in the state", said Fugal.“I am thrilled to rejoin Brandon now on the investing side of the equation after leaving my position as COO at Colliers to partner with the founders of Axia,” said Adam Long, Axia General Partner.



“While innovation is typically focused on the technology sector, we are excited to bring it to investment management.”Recognized as one of the leading commercial real estate experts, Fugal and Axia will be at the forefront to revolutionize the real estate investment arena.



“This partnership is giving us the opportunity to return to our roots and focus on delivering quality investment opportunities in Utah, one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country,” said Long.Fugal and Axia already have major projects in the works, including, Silicon Slopes’ Axia Business Park, (see attached photo) a 234,000 square-foot industrial complex located at the newly completed junction of Redwood Road and Mountain View Corridor.



This project, scheduled to be completed in 2024, is an example of the type of opportunities that Axia seeks to provide in their latest funds -- strategically positioned in the path of growth and meeting the evolving needs of a rapidly expanding Utah economy.For more information, please visit: www.axiapartners.com

The Axia Difference

