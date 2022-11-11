2022/11/11 | 04:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Adam Lucente for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Kurdistan government in Iraq hopes digitalization will bring investment The Kurdistan Regional Government has made progress digitizing government services, but investors say more is needed to attract serious capital […]

read more KRG hopes Digitalization will bring Investment first appeared on Iraq Business News.