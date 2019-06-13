Home › Baghdad Post › UNESCO to relocate headquarters to Baghdad in response to Salih's bid

UNESCO to relocate headquarters to Baghdad in response to Salih's bid

2019/06/13 | 20:20



United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has



agreed to relocate its regional headquarters to Baghdad instead of Amman, in



response to a request by President Barham Salih.The



Organization announced the consent following a telephone conversation between



President Salih and Director General of the Organization Audrey Azoulay, in



cooperation with the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, according to a presidential



statement.The



President lauded the UNESCO’s move that would boost partnership between Iraq



and the Organization and develop the achievements made so far through



supporting the educational, cultural, scientific and heritage status in the



country, the statement read.Salih



articulated that the UNESCO’s response will be positively reflected on the



Organization’s role and its work in Iraq, notably in developing school



curriculum as well as the technical and vocational training to enhance the



capacities and capabilities of those who work in various vital sectors.







