UNESCO to relocate headquarters to Baghdad in response to Salih's bid
2019/06/13 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has

agreed to relocate its regional headquarters to Baghdad instead of Amman, in

response to a request by President Barham Salih.The

Organization announced the consent following a telephone conversation between

President Salih and Director General of the Organization Audrey Azoulay, in

cooperation with the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, according to a presidential

statement.The

President lauded the UNESCO’s move that would boost partnership between Iraq

and the Organization and develop the achievements made so far through

supporting the educational, cultural, scientific and heritage status in the

country, the statement read.Salih

articulated that the UNESCO’s response will be positively reflected on the

Organization’s role and its work in Iraq, notably in developing school

curriculum as well as the technical and vocational training to enhance the

capacities and capabilities of those who work in various vital sectors.



