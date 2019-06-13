UNESCO to relocate headquarters to Baghdad in response to Salih's bid

2019/06/13 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has
agreed to relocate its regional headquarters to Baghdad instead of Amman, in
response to a request by President Barham Salih.The
Organization announced the consent following a telephone conversation between
President Salih and Director General of the Organization Audrey Azoulay, in
cooperation with the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, according to a presidential
statement.The
President lauded the UNESCO’s move that would boost partnership between Iraq
and the Organization and develop the achievements made so far through
supporting the educational, cultural, scientific and heritage status in the
country, the statement read.Salih
articulated that the UNESCO’s response will be positively reflected on the
Organization’s role and its work in Iraq, notably in developing school
curriculum as well as the technical and vocational training to enhance the
capacities and capabilities of those who work in various vital sectors.
