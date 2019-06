UNESCO to relocate headquarters to Baghdad in response to Salih's bid

2019/06/13 | 20:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- TheUnited Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) hasagreed to relocate its regional headquarters to Baghdad instead of Amman, inresponse to a request by President Barham Salih.TheOrganization announced the consent following a telephone conversation betweenPresident Salih and Director General of the Organization Audrey Azoulay, incooperation with the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, according to a presidentialstatement.ThePresident lauded the UNESCO’s move that would boost partnership between Iraqand the Organization and develop the achievements made so far throughsupporting the educational, cultural, scientific and heritage status in thecountry, the statement read.Saliharticulated that the UNESCO’s response will be positively reflected on theOrganization’s role and its work in Iraq, notably in developing schoolcurriculum as well as the technical and vocational training to enhance thecapacities and capabilities of those who work in various vital sectors.