City of Greer, South Carolina, Replaces Paper System with Cartegraph Asset Management Software

2022/11/11 | 16:28 - Source: Iraq News

Greer, South Carolina’s 69% growth taxed a manual resource management system.



Cartegraph’s asset management software brought relief and so much more.

SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing City of Greer, SC, needed to replace a paper-based system with one that would easily track assets and work orders, so officials partnered with Cartegraph, the leader in municipal asset management software.Greer, located between Greenville and Spartanburg, experienced 69% population growth between 2000 and 2020.



Along with exponential growth came new City buildings, streets, storm drainage infrastructure, a golf course, and a parking garage.



Staff could no longer keep up with manually tracking and managing these new assets along with the increasingly challenged aging infrastructure.



The City’s data was also sporadic—good data existed on pavement conditions, some data existed for storm drainage systems, and little to no data existed for many other assets, including building mechanical systems, fleet vehicles, sidewalks, and signage.



City officials chose Cartegraph for its sophisticated, GIS-centric asset management and work order system.Using Cartegraph’s powerful cloud-based solution, staff will have a detailed understanding of asset life cycles, which will ensure assets are purchased, operated, maintained, and disposed of efficiently.



With a wealth of data across all assets, staff will no longer react to problems and failures, which challenged the City’s fiscal policy.



Now, they will proactively use the data for planned maintenance that will give them the capability to spend smarter.



Best of all, staff can replace paper with Cartegraph’s asset management app that allows staff to enter notes, attach photos, and schedule follow-up tasks from the field.The City of Greer joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that tap into Cartegraph's asset management, work order management, and space management software to better manage their assets, track work, optimize space, and spend smarter.About CartegraphCartegraph, an OpenGov company, builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and critical infrastructure.



They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, utilities, and educational institutions manage their physical assets and associated operations.



With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations.



For more information, visit cartegraph.com.

Steph Beer, Senior Director of CommunicationsOpenGovemail us here

You just read:

News Provided By

November 11, 2022, 11:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release