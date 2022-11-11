2022/11/11 | 13:50 - Source: Tawdheef

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The 16th edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb - UAE’s leading platform for Emiratisation - to inaugurate in the Presence and Under the Patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance

The latest edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, formerly known as Tawdheef, will be held from November 14 to 16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

Tawdheef x Zaheb 2022 will empower aspiring young Emiratis with career and skill development opportunities and accelerate UAE’s nationalisation drive

Abu Dhabi - Tawdheef x Zaheb, one of the biggest events in the UAE’s Emiratisation calendar, will be inaugurated in the presence and under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, on November 14 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC

This year, the event is being launched under a new identity, Tawdheef x Zaheb.



In this new form, it is especially focused on empowering and enabling young Emiratis as well as potential employers to take advantage of the UAE government’s enhanced Emiratisation policies.

The organisers have taken special care to ensure that the event is People-of-Determination friendly, so as to give them equal access to emerging careers and opportunities.



To this end, the organisers have partnered with ImInclusive to better serve the needs of People of Determination, including three jointly hosted sessions at The Empowerment Stage and workshops.

In its 16th edition, the event has drawn some of the biggest organisations in the region to the event.



These include such reputed organizations as the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Central Bank of the UAE, the UAE Ministry of Interior, New York University Abu Dhabi, Etisalat, Schlumberger, TASC, Al Masaood, Executive Source, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Al Ain University, GEMS Education and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which is also the official consulting partner for the event.

In the words of Khaled Bin Braik, who is leading the drive for Emiratisation among global firms in the UAE through the PwC’s Watani programme, “As a global firm playing a key role in driving nationalization in the UAE, PwC sees Tawdheef x Zaheb as an unmissable opportunity for businesses to support Emirati talent.”

Anirudhe Ghosh, Senior Vice President – HR Operations & Corporate Services of TASC, a long-time exhibitor at the exhibition, had a similar take, saying, “UAE’s Vision 2030 and Tawdheef x Zaheb will truly unlock the potential of the nation’s human resources.”

Fadi Harb, Event Manager of Informa Middle East, the promoter of Tawdheef x Zaheb, echoed these sentiments, saying, “In its new avatar, Tawdheef x Zaheb will not only power Emirati careers, but will help mould a new generation of leaders, ready to transform the nation in line with the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based economy of the future run by a highly skilled, highly productive workforce.”

In Harb’s view, Tawdheef x Zaheb is ideally suited for organizations seeking to achieve their Emiratisation goals as decreed in the official mandates, where they can readily tap into a highly qualified pool of Emirati talent.

Registration link: https://registration.gesevent.com/survey/1za0vlut03d5r

For Media inquiries, please contact:

Lina Mohtar

+971559286454 (WhatsApp/Calling)

E-mail: lina@yondandbeyond.com