2022/11/11 | 20:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IBBC and GEMS host Iraq education conference in Dubai and resolve to focus on important outcomes On the eve of Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC)'s Dubai Iraq conference, GEMS and IBBC together hosted and convened an important education conference bringing together key Government of Iraq and KRG ministerial representatives, UK universities, IBBC members and Skills […]

