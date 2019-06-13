Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey rejects US ultimatums, says will not back down on Russia deal

Turkey rejects US ultimatums, says will not back down on Russia deal

2019/06/13 | 20:55



S-400 missile defense systems despite US warnings that it will lead to Ankara’s



exclusion from the F-35 fighter jet program, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu



said on Thursday.In what has become the main source of tension between Ankara



and Washington, the NATO allies have sparred publicly for months over Turkey’s



purchase of the S-400s, which Washington has said could trigger US sanctions.US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan last week



sent his Turkish counterpart a letter warning that Ankara would be pulled out



of the F-35 jet program unless it changes course from its plans to install the



defenses.In what was Turkey’s first direct response to the letter,



Cavusoglu said no one can give Turkey ultimatums.“Turkey will not back down from its decisions with these



kinds of letters,” he said. “Turkey bought S-400, it is going to be delivered



and stationed in Turkey.”The S-400s are not compatible with NATO’s defense systems



and Washington says they would compromise its F-35s, which Turkey also plans to



buy. Turkey has proposed that the allies form a working group to assess the



impact of the S-400s, but has yet to receive a response from the United States.Cavusoglu on Thursday repeated Turkey’s call for the joint



working group, saying experts from both countries should come together to



evaluate US concerns.A day earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that



Turkey had completed the deal with Russia and that the systems will be



delivered in July. Russia has said it will begin the delivery of the systems in



July.Erdogan also said that Ankara would challenge its potential



removal from the F-35 program on every platform and hold those who exclude



Turkey accountable.Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Presidential



Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said he hoped the F-35 issue would not escalate to an



international issue, and added that Turkey would receive the jets.“The F-35s, which are Turkey’s right, will most certainly be



delivered to our country,” Kalin said. “We hope that the United States will



turn back from this stance that permanently damages bilateral ties by using the



S-400s as an excuse as soon as possible,” he said.Kalin also said a meeting between Erdogan and Russia’s



President Vladimir Putin was being planned at the G20 summit in Japan, where



Erdogan is also expected to meet with US President Donald Trump.LETTER DISPUTEThe United States has threatened to impose sanctions on



Ankara under its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act



(CAATSA), the possibility of which has spooked investors and caused a selloff



in the lira this year.The currency slid more than 1% against the dollar on



Thursday.While Turkey has dismissed the US warnings, Washington has



said discussions are taking place with Ankara on selling Turkey rival Raytheon



Co Patriot defense systems. But, Erdogan has said the US offer was not “as good



as the S-400s”.Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said Turkey is working on a



response to Shanahan’s letter and that it will be delivered in coming days.The ministers later spoke by telephone on Thursday and



discussed the letter, Turkey’s defense ministry said, adding that Akar had



“emphasized the improper wording not in line with the spirit of the Alliance”



in the letter during the call.Kalin on Thursday reiterated that Shanahan’s letter to Akar



was not in spirit of the alliance between the NATO allies, and added that he



had discussed the issue with Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton.Israel’s deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan said the



strains between Turkey and the United States could help strengthen ties with



Israel and boost the country’s participation in the F-35 program.“It could also very much be that… the State of Israel will



get another portion within the framework of the F-35 and additional things



which, in part, were meant to have been transferred to factories in Turkey,” he



told Army Radio.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Turkey will not back down from its decision to buy RussianS-400 missile defense systems despite US warnings that it will lead to Ankara’sexclusion from the F-35 fighter jet program, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglusaid on Thursday.In what has become the main source of tension between Ankaraand Washington, the NATO allies have sparred publicly for months over Turkey’spurchase of the S-400s, which Washington has said could trigger US sanctions.US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan last weeksent his Turkish counterpart a letter warning that Ankara would be pulled outof the F-35 jet program unless it changes course from its plans to install thedefenses.In what was Turkey’s first direct response to the letter,Cavusoglu said no one can give Turkey ultimatums.“Turkey will not back down from its decisions with thesekinds of letters,” he said. “Turkey bought S-400, it is going to be deliveredand stationed in Turkey.”The S-400s are not compatible with NATO’s defense systemsand Washington says they would compromise its F-35s, which Turkey also plans tobuy. Turkey has proposed that the allies form a working group to assess theimpact of the S-400s, but has yet to receive a response from the United States.Cavusoglu on Thursday repeated Turkey’s call for the jointworking group, saying experts from both countries should come together toevaluate US concerns.A day earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said thatTurkey had completed the deal with Russia and that the systems will bedelivered in July. Russia has said it will begin the delivery of the systems inJuly.Erdogan also said that Ankara would challenge its potentialremoval from the F-35 program on every platform and hold those who excludeTurkey accountable.Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, PresidentialSpokesman Ibrahim Kalin said he hoped the F-35 issue would not escalate to aninternational issue, and added that Turkey would receive the jets.“The F-35s, which are Turkey’s right, will most certainly bedelivered to our country,” Kalin said. “We hope that the United States willturn back from this stance that permanently damages bilateral ties by using theS-400s as an excuse as soon as possible,” he said.Kalin also said a meeting between Erdogan and Russia’sPresident Vladimir Putin was being planned at the G20 summit in Japan, whereErdogan is also expected to meet with US President Donald Trump.LETTER DISPUTEThe United States has threatened to impose sanctions onAnkara under its Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act(CAATSA), the possibility of which has spooked investors and caused a selloffin the lira this year.The currency slid more than 1% against the dollar onThursday.While Turkey has dismissed the US warnings, Washington hassaid discussions are taking place with Ankara on selling Turkey rival RaytheonCo Patriot defense systems. But, Erdogan has said the US offer was not “as goodas the S-400s”.Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said Turkey is working on aresponse to Shanahan’s letter and that it will be delivered in coming days.The ministers later spoke by telephone on Thursday anddiscussed the letter, Turkey’s defense ministry said, adding that Akar had“emphasized the improper wording not in line with the spirit of the Alliance”in the letter during the call.Kalin on Thursday reiterated that Shanahan’s letter to Akarwas not in spirit of the alliance between the NATO allies, and added that hehad discussed the issue with Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton.Israel’s deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan said thestrains between Turkey and the United States could help strengthen ties withIsrael and boost the country’s participation in the F-35 program.“It could also very much be that… the State of Israel willget another portion within the framework of the F-35 and additional thingswhich, in part, were meant to have been transferred to factories in Turkey,” hetold Army Radio.