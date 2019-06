Houthi terrorist attack on Saudi Abha triggers global condemnation

2019/06/13 | 21:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United Nations and many Arab stateshave strongly condemned a Houthi attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia, which reportedlywounded 26 people on Wednesday.UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia. Blatant attack on civilians & one of many attacks in the 6 months since Stockholm. Houthi militias undermining the UNs political work & sending a message of continuing violence & hostility.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) June 12, 2019"Blatant attack on civilians and one ofmany attacks in the 6 months since Stockholm. Houthi militias undermining theUNs political work & sending a message of continuing violence &hostility," Anwar Gargash, the minister of state for foreign affairs said.EgyptEgypt has strongly condemned theattack, according to state's Al-Ahram."Targetinginternational airports is a flagrant violation of all international laws andnorms," the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement published on itsofficial Facebook page.The ministry calledfor an immediate halt of any targeting of Saudi territories, stressing that"Egypt stands by the government and people of Saudi Arabia in the face ofany attempt targeting its security and stability."The ministry alsocalled on the international community to work to combat all terrorist acts thatundermine stability in the region.BahrainBahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid binAhmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said that such attack is a “dangerous escalationthrough Iranian weapons.”He called for a “firm and clear internationalstance against Houthi terrorism and Iran’s support for it.”The UNTheUnited Nations has expressed its concern over the terrorist attack, Gulf Newsreported.In apress conference, UN spokesman Farhan Haq described the attack as a seriousthreat to regional security and undermining the political process in Yemen ledby the United Nations.The UnitedNations is deeply concerned about the attack, deputy Haq told reporters in NewYork.“Weurge all parties to prevent any such further incidents, which risk escalatingthe current situation, pose a serious threat to national and regional securityand undermine the UN-led political process,” Haq said.PalestinePalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack, describingit as a criminal and dangerous act against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, SPA reported.In a statement, he stressed that Palestine stands by theKingdom of Saudi Arabia in facing these attacks, calling on the world communityto condemn these actions, stand firmly against them, and against those who arebehind them in order to prevent them from achieving their malicious acts.