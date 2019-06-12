Houthi terrorist attack on Saudi Abha triggers global condemnation

2019/06/13 | 21:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United Nations and many Arab states
have strongly condemned a Houthi attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia, which reportedly
wounded 26 people on Wednesday.
UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia. Blatant attack on civilians & one of many attacks in the 6 months since Stockholm. Houthi militias undermining the UNs political work & sending a message of continuing violence & hostility.
— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) June 12, 2019
"Blatant attack on civilians and one of
many attacks in the 6 months since Stockholm. Houthi militias undermining the
UNs political work & sending a message of continuing violence &
hostility," Anwar Gargash, the minister of state for foreign affairs said.
EgyptEgypt has strongly condemned the
attack, according to state's Al-Ahram."Targeting
international airports is a flagrant violation of all international laws and
norms," the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement published on its
official Facebook page.The ministry called
for an immediate halt of any targeting of Saudi territories, stressing that
"Egypt stands by the government and people of Saudi Arabia in the face of
any attempt targeting its security and stability."The ministry also
called on the international community to work to combat all terrorist acts that
undermine stability in the region.
Bahrain
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin
Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said that such attack is a “dangerous escalation
through Iranian weapons.”He called for a “firm and clear international
stance against Houthi terrorism and Iran’s support for it.”
The UNThe
United Nations has expressed its concern over the terrorist attack, Gulf News
reported.In a
press conference, UN spokesman Farhan Haq described the attack as a serious
threat to regional security and undermining the political process in Yemen led
by the United Nations.The United
Nations is deeply concerned about the attack, deputy Haq told reporters in New
York.“We
urge all parties to prevent any such further incidents, which risk escalating
the current situation, pose a serious threat to national and regional security
and undermine the UN-led political process,” Haq said.
PalestinePalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack, describing
it as a criminal and dangerous act against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, SPA reported.In a statement, he stressed that Palestine stands by the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in facing these attacks, calling on the world community
to condemn these actions, stand firmly against them, and against those who are
behind them in order to prevent them from achieving their malicious acts.
