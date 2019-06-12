عربي | كوردى


Houthi terrorist attack on Saudi Abha triggers global condemnation

2019/06/13 | 21:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United Nations and many Arab states

have strongly condemned a Houthi attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia, which reportedly

wounded 26 people on Wednesday.



UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia. Blatant attack on civilians & one of many attacks in the 6 months since Stockholm. Houthi militias undermining the UNs political work & sending a message of continuing violence & hostility.

 

— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) June 12, 2019

"Blatant attack on civilians and one of

many attacks in the 6 months since Stockholm. Houthi militias undermining the

UNs political work & sending a message of continuing violence &

hostility," Anwar Gargash, the minister of state for foreign affairs said.



EgyptEgypt has strongly condemned the

attack, according to state's Al-Ahram."Targeting

international airports is a flagrant violation of all international laws and

norms," the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement published on its

official Facebook page.The ministry called

for an immediate halt of any targeting of Saudi territories, stressing that

"Egypt stands by the government and people of Saudi Arabia in the face of

any attempt targeting its security and stability."The ministry also

called on the international community to work to combat all terrorist acts that

undermine stability in the region.



Bahrain



Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said that such attack is a “dangerous escalation

through Iranian weapons.”He called for a “firm and clear international

stance against Houthi terrorism and Iran’s support for it.”



The UNThe

United Nations has expressed its concern over the terrorist attack, Gulf News

reported.In a

press conference, UN spokesman Farhan Haq described the attack as a serious

threat to regional security and undermining the political process in Yemen led

by the United Nations.The United

Nations is deeply concerned about the attack, deputy Haq told reporters in New

York.“We

urge all parties to prevent any such further incidents, which risk escalating

the current situation, pose a serious threat to national and regional security

and undermine the UN-led political process,” Haq said.



PalestinePalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the attack, describing

it as a criminal and dangerous act against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, SPA reported.In a statement, he stressed that Palestine stands by the

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in facing these attacks, calling on the world community

to condemn these actions, stand firmly against them, and against those who are

behind them in order to prevent them from achieving their malicious acts.

