Home › Baghdad Post › US to raise Mideast tanker attacks in UN Security Council

US to raise Mideast tanker attacks in UN Security Council

2019/06/13 | 22:00



The United States plans to raise the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman during a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council later on Thursday, diplomats said.



"It's unacceptable for any party to attack commercial shipping and today's attacks on ships in the Gulf of Oman raise very serious concerns," acting US Ambassador to the U.N. Jonathan Cohen told a council meeting on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States.



"The US government is providing assistance and will continue to assess the situation," he said.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The United States plans to raise the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman during a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council later on Thursday, diplomats said."It's unacceptable for any party to attack commercial shipping and today's attacks on ships in the Gulf of Oman raise very serious concerns," acting US Ambassador to the U.N. Jonathan Cohen told a council meeting on cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States."The US government is providing assistance and will continue to assess the situation," he said.