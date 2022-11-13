realme C33 released offering a unique design and segment-only 50MP camera in Iraq, together with GT Neo 3 with 150W version launched

2022/11/13 | 13:26 - Source: realme

Iraq, November 13, 2022 – realme, the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, today is announcing its next budget king - realme C33 in Iraq.



Raising the bar for its segment, realme C33 will come with a stylish look and next-level 50MP camera resolution.



realme C33 will be available for purchasing from a starting price of 119USD, today also has welcomed the GT Neo 3 to the GT Neo series in Iraq, delivering the fastest charging experience toward global young users.This mobile is the first batch of smartphones coming with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform, which improves performance and saves more power.



GT Neo 3 is also equipped with awesome aspects such as a high-grade triple camera, smooth display, 150W battery, and stylish design, ensuring the user mobile experience decent.



realme GT Neo 3 (12GB+256GB) starts at 399USD.

realme C33: The 50MP Performance Champion with $119.

realme C33 provides best-in-class camera capability by being the first in its price range to feature a 50MP AI primary camera.



Users can access blockbuster shots with crispy details by activating the 50MP Mode on their device.



Moreover, the phone also offers Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view Mode and more to capture all kinds of inspiring moments in life.

The product also features a CHDR algorithm to enhance its picture quality further.



For example, when taking shots under a backlit scene, the algorithm enables a better image dynamic that helps provide rich details for the overexposed area and improves the highlight suppression effect.

On display front, realme C33 offers a full-screen experience with a 6.5-inch(16.5cm) mini-drop display.



It also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 37 days on standby while supporting Ultra-Saving Mode to offer up to 1.8 hours of calling time even with only 5% of battery left.

The product sports a Unisoc T612 processor and UFS 2.2 to offer a fast and fluid system experience and is also the first C series to offer Android 12 out of the box.



The product also supports a fast side-fingerprint sensor for added security.

realme GT Neo 3 150W: Iraq’s only 150W flagship smartphone.

To catch up the modern life, on-the-go users have a high standard of power and display regarding smartphone features because these aspects enable them to do multitasks, work actively, and control their daily schedule.



With a deep understanding of the customer about these needs, GT Neo is equipped MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform coupled with the Independent Display Chip and UltraDart 150W fast charging technology.

Regarding the battery, most tech-lovers have a high demand for long-term use, which means that manufacturers must continuously improve battery capacity.



However, this is not the core factor when choosing a smartphone as the larger the battery capacity, the longer the charging time.



Therefore, realme has always researched and updated their device with the most modern fast charging technology to optimize usage time for users.

GT Neo 3 is the first batch of smartphones powered by Dimensity 8100 Mobile Platform .



Based on TSMC's 5nm manufacturing process, GT Neo 3 features four CortexA78 cores ticking at 2.85GHz and four CortexA55 cores ticking at 2.0GHz, which can deliver higher CPU efficiency and achieve an impressive and stable 90 fps.

About the screen’s detail, the device will be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution.



The screen also has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR 10+ certification.

About realme

realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible.



It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.



Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its “Dare to Leap” spirit, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 140 million.



For more information, please visit www.realme.com.