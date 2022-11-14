2022/11/14 | 05:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group and Iraq's International Development Bank (IDB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to review opportunities for ports and logistics projects that could enhance trade flows between the UAE and Iraq.The agreement was signed by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and […]

read more UAE-Iraq Agreement for Port and Logistics Development first appeared on Iraq Business News.